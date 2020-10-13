How GCs Help Set Culture When New CEOs Arrive

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- General counsel are crucial corporate players in helping to shape the proper tone when a CEO departs and another boss takes over at a company, though they need to be open-minded about changes and avoid comparing the old and new regimes, speakers at a virtual in-house conference said Tuesday. As the process unfolds, general counsel should understand that an emotional component accompanies every shift on a legal team or in an organization and affects all employees, not just the business unit leaders, according to the panel on the second day of the 2020 Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Meeting. First, when...

