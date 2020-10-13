NC Litigation Boutique To Join Nelson Mullins

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough will be adding the attorneys from the litigation and business law boutique Shanahan Law Group to its Raleigh, North Carolina, office, the firm announced Tuesday. The nine attorneys, including Shanahan Law founder and former federal prosecutor Kieran J. Shanahan, will join Nelson Mullins on Dec. 1 as part of the office's broader plans to expand, according to the firm. "Kieran is a well-known and respected attorney, and his team will add significant depth and breadth to our existing practice in the Raleigh area, as well as our broader litigation practice in North Carolina," Jim Lehman, managing...

