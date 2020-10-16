Lowenstein Sandler Adds Antitrust Partner Jonathan Lewis

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP has bolstered its antitrust practice with the addition of Jonathan L. Lewis as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, where he will serve clients in the manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, health care and technology sectors. According to the firm, Lewis has broad experience in the field of antitrust — from representing clients in investigations by federal and state antitrust enforcement authorities to litigating antitrust claims like price-fixing, exclusive dealing, tying, predatory pricing, monopolization and attempted monopolization. Lewis also advises clients in the pre-merger and merger review processes, along with distribution, franchising and other business practices. His experiences dealing...

