'Click Click Money' Marketer Must Pay $13.8M, Judge Says

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday that a marketer whose ad campaigns channeled would-be investors to bogus binary options trading websites will have to pay more than $13.8 million in connection with the alleged misdeeds. In a September order from Hawaii federal court that was made public Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson adopted the July recommendations of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield, determining that defendant Peter Szatmari must pay $6.25 million in restitution to individuals he defrauded, disgorge $1.9 million and pay a $5.7 million fine. The multimillion dollar sum reflects "the egregiousness of defendant's...

