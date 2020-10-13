Pa. Judge, Founder Of Pittsburgh Veterans' Court, Dies

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Court of Common Pleas Judge John A. Zottola, who pioneered the use of so-called treatment courts for veterans and people with mental health issues in Allegheny County, has died, court officials said. Judge Zottola, who had served in the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and at the law firm of Robb Leonard Mulvihill LLP before being elected to the state court bench in 1993, was an advocate for treatment or problem-solving courts, which focused on coordinating prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers and social services providers to help participants address the issues at the root of their criminal offenses,...

