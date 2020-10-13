Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MoFo Says Ex-Atty Is At Fault For Scuttled Partner Ambitions

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A former Morrison & Foerster LLP lawyer who claims she was placed on a less lucrative "mommy track" ruined her own prospects for making partner by focusing on a "novel" blockchain practice instead of doing more traditional billable work, the firm told a California federal judge.

In a motion filed Monday, MoFo argued that it should be awarded summary judgment over claims by Joshua Ashley Klayman that she was subjected to sex and pregnancy discrimination since her failure to make partner was not the result of unlawful bias, but stemmed from her own decision to pursue a practice that didn't yield...

