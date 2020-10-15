KPMG Continues Big Four's Expansion Into Legal Industry

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- KPMG says its new initiative to provide legal operations services — and "transform" such offerings in the process — is no shot in the dark, but a response to client demand as the accounting firm and its peers in the Big Four continue to expand into the legal industry. The new initiative, dubbed Global Legal Operations Transformation Services, is aimed at helping in-house departments and firms more effectively run the business side of their operations, including by increasing efficiency, incorporating technology, and improving business processes, KPMG said Wednesday. "Our mission is to help business lawyers get better at delivering legal services to their...

