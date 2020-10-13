Virus Further Tangles Employee Probes For In-House Counsel

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Responding to allegations of harassment, discrimination or retaliation can be critical for a company, and a panel of in-house counsel said Tuesday that COVID-19 has complicated the issue even further with its remote investigations. One concern is how to protect confidential documents, said Lesley Marlin, senior corporate counsel for labor and employment at Northrop Grumman Corp. in Falls Church, Virginia. When sharing information remotely with an employee or witness, Marlin said, "You have to accept that you are losing a level of control. What you can't do is eliminate that it gets captured by a photo or screenshot." The sensitivity of that...

