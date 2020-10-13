Italian Heritage Org Sues To Keep Pittsburgh Columbus Statue

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Italian Sons and Daughters of America asked a Pennsylvania state court Friday to stop Pittsburgh from removing a statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park, arguing that members of the city's Art Commission were biased in their recommendation for its removal and failed to rescind the 1955 ordinance making the city responsible for the statue. The Pittsburgh-based fraternal organization said some members of the Art Commission had abandoned their duty to be unbiased when they made statements expressing reservations about keeping the statue, which once stood as a monument to Italian heritage but has been overshadowed by Columbus's brutal...

