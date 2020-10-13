Security Firm Tells DC Circ. It Can't Pay Union's Atty Fees

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A security guard service told the D.C. Circuit it's not able to cough up over $51,000 in attorney fees and costs it was ordered to pay a union for "stonewalling" arbitration over an employment dispute, claiming the district court was erroneous in finding the company had means to pay the sum. In a Tuesday hearing, an attorney for Preeminent Protective Services Inc., Eden Brown Gaines of Brown Gaines LLC, told a three-judge panel the lower court had "ignored" evidence of the company's inability to pay the attorney fees. If the company is unable to pay the sum, Gaines said, "Preeminent's officials will...

