Del. High Court Affirms $2.2B Stillwater Deal Price

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed that the $18 per share price paid for the Stillwater Mining Co. in its $2.2 billion sale to a South African mining company in 2017 was the fair value of the business, ruling against investors seeking a higher payout from the transaction. In an opinion Monday, a three-justice panel said the record doesn't support claims from stakeholders that Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster abused his discretion in his August 2019 appraisal suit decision to uphold the deal price in the 2017 sale of Stillwater Mining to Sibanye Gold Ltd. The panel affirmed the Chancery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS