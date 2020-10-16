Dechert Sued For £15M Over Torture Claim During UAE Probe

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 1:33 PM BST) -- A former judicial official of the United Arab Emirates has sued Dechert LLP and its outgoing head of white collar crime in London for more than £15 million ($19.4 million) after he was allegedly tortured and abused during the law firm's fraud investigation into an emirate's sovereign wealth fund. Jihad Quzmar, a former legal adviser to the ruler of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, has accused Dechert partner Neil Gerrard of orchestrating and overseeing his capture, detention and torture after he became a casualty of infighting among the emirate's ruling family. Quzmar is the second detainee to accuse Gerrard of unlawful treatment and...

