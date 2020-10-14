New Mexico Can't Block Nonresidents' Medical Pot Access

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico judge has thrown out a rule from the state's health department that restricted nonresidents' access to the state's medical marijuana program. In a ruling Tuesday, Santa Fe County District Court Judge Matthew Wilson granted a medical marijuana business's request for a writ of mandamus overturning the rule, which required patients to have medical marijuana cards and government identification from the same place. The Department of Health's emergency rule covering those restrictions is unenforceable, Judge Wilson said, because there's no evidence of "imminent peril" without it in place. "By the term 'imminent peril' or 'danger' is meant a place where there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS