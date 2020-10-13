Holland & Knight Nabs 10 Reed Smith Financial Services Attys

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Tuesday that a team of 10 attorneys specializing in financial services litigation jumped ship together to join the firm from Reed Smith LLP. Abraham Colman, a partner who helps lead the team, told Law360 the "very tight-knit group" focuses on defending financial services companies, including credit card companies, auto finance lenders, mortgage servicers, debt buyers and collection agencies. "These businesses and industries tend to obviously have customers that are nationwide and consequently they have needs that are nationwide so it would only make sense to move to a firm with a very, very strong domestic practice with...

