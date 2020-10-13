What In-House Counsel Should Know About 'Deepfakes'

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- As new artificial intelligence technology becomes more accessible, in-house counsel are being warned about the potential for harm in nearly every industry — especially in media, entertainment, finance and politics. A panel of legal experts talked Tuesday about the potential threats of so-called deepfakes — video or audio made of falsified images and sounds, often assisted by AI and machine learning — and what companies can do to address them during a virtual session at the Association of Corporate Counsel's annual conference. Danielle Van Lier, senior counsel for intellectual property and contracts at the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and...

