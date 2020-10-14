German Gov't Approves Tougher Money Laundering Laws

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The German federal government has approved a law that will give authorities more power to go after suspected cases of money laundering, the country's finance ministry said on Wednesday. The attraction of the new law is that it will allow any crime to be considered a predicate offense to money laundering — a component of a more serious crime. That will open more doors for authorities to go after suspected dirty money. "If assets are obtained and concealed through criminal offenses, it is money laundering — regardless of whether the predecessor offenses are drug trafficking, extortion, human trafficking, fraud or breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS