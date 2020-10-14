Pilgrim's Pride Reaches Deal With DOJ In Chicken Probe

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp. announced on Wednesday that it had entered a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in the department's sprawling investigation into price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry, stating it would pay a fine of over $110.5 million. In a statement, the company said the $110,524,140 fine would resolve allegations that it restrained competition in the industry that affected three chicken sales contracts to one U.S. consumer. As part of the plea agreement, Pilgrim said the DOJ will not bring any further charges against it so long as the company abides by the agreement's terms and provisions....

