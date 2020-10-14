Justices Urged To Block Arbitration In Dental Suppliers' Fight

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A dental supplier has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a rival's bid to force an antitrust suit into arbitration, saying a contract between the two sides does not require such a move. Archer and White Sales Inc. filed a brief with the high court Tuesday arguing that provisions of its agreement with dental supply company Henry Schein Inc. — which Archer accuses of limiting supply distribution areas — do not call for letting an arbitrator take over the dispute. The justices are being asked to decide who decides arbitrability, or whether to resolve the case under rules of the...

