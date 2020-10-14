Feds Want Quick Appeal Of Immunity In Flint Water Case

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The federal government wants a chance to immediately appeal a Michigan federal judge's order deciding that the government isn't immune from allegations it acted negligently during the Flint, Michigan, lead water crisis. The federal government said Tuesday that an August order refusing to let the government out of the case should be certified for interlocutory appeal to ultimately speed up the resolution of the case. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy in August allowed a lawsuit filed by a group of Flint residents against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to move forward, rejecting the federal government's assertion that it is immune...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS