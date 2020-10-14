Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Food Lion Wants More DOJ Deal Docs From Dairy Co-Op

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Food Lion has told a North Carolina federal court it needs additional documents from Dairy Farmers of America related to settlement negotiations with enforcers for its purchase of assets from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods as the grocery retailer challenges part of the cooperative's acquisition.

Food Lion filed an objection Tuesday to a magistrate judge's order denying a bid to compel the discovery of documents from DFA concerning its negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice over its $433 million deal with Dean Foods.

The grocery chain and another dairy co-operative are challenging the acquisition of three processing facilities in the Carolinas that...

