Sweet Tea Brewing Co. Loses Bid To Amend Patent At PTAB

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected three substitute claims in a Southern Visions LLP patent covering a method for brewing large batches of sweet iced tea, saying they contain impermissible new matter. The decision, issued Tuesday, handed Red Diamond Inc. a win in its challenge to the patent in post-grant review. The board agreed with an argument Red Diamond made during a brief hearing in August that the percentage of sugar in a narrowed size range required by substitute claim 23 is new matter that lacks written description support, dooming the motion. While the board agreed with Southern Visions...

