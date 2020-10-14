NLRB Judge Gives Vending Machine Workers New Election

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ordered a new election for two dozen vending machine workers, writing Tuesday that a supervisor's comments and lack of notice about the election could have influenced the narrow original result. NLRB Judge Arthur Amchan upheld two election objections from Teamsters Local Union No. 135, which in April petitioned to represent AVI Food Systems workers employed at a warehouse in Seymour, Indiana. He agreed that AVI did not post notice of a union election in a timely manner and a supervisor, Jeff Carpenter, improperly suggested some workers would be forced to start work at an undesirable...

