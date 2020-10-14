McDermott Steers Allscripts' $1.35B Deal With WellSky

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. said Tuesday it has sold off its health care coordination software company CarePort Health to community care technology company WellSky Corp. to strengthen its focus on personalized care, in a $1.35 billion deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery LLP. The transaction with Kansas-based WellSky, which is owned by private enquiry firm giants TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, calls for Chicago-based Allscripts to pay $1.35 billion for CarePort, which helps hospitals and post-acute care providers coordinate patient transfers to different facilities. Allscripts said the price tag is over 13 times CarePort's revenue during the trailing 12...

