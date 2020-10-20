Brazilian Data Protection Law's Impact On US Financial Firms

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Brazil's General Data Protection Law, or LGPD, entered into effect in September. The Brazilian law was modeled after the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and has far-reaching ramifications affecting even companies located outside of Brazil. This video explains why certain banks and other financial institutions that do not have a direct or indirect presence in Brazil should still be up to speed with the LGPD requirements and prepared to avoid potential issues with Brazilian regulators and courts. Flavia Rebello is a partner at Trench Rossi Watanabe and Daniela Fonseca Puggina is a partner at Baker McKenzie. The opinions expressed are those of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS