Gun-Wielding Attys Plead Not Guilty In Protest Confrontation

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyers hit with weapons charges after brandishing guns at protesters outside their home, pled not guilty at a Wednesday hearing. Afterward, the couple's lawyer, Joel J. Schwartz, said the city's circuit attorney, Kimberley Gardner, had "campaigned on and politicized" the case, and pledged to continue to press for her removal. "I am confident that the court will see that the circuit attorney has created, at a minimum, the appearance of impropriety, which casts serious doubt upon the fairness of the proceedings," said Schwartz, who previously filed a motion to disqualify Gardner's office....

