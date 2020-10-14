Fed. Circ. Denies Appeal Of Order Backing Card IP Under Alice

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit Wednesday rejected an interlocutory appeal of a district court decision that an AlexSam Inc. patent on a multifunction card system is not invalid under Alice, denying HealthEquity's motion to dismiss AlexSam's infringement suit. The two-page order noted that the appeals court has discretion over whether to allow such mid-case appeals, but turned down the opportunity in this case saying, "We conclude that we should not permit an interlocutory appeal." The order did not elaborate on why the panel reached that conclusion. The matter found its way to the appeals court after U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr....

