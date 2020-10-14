SEC Deals For $4M Finalized In $30M Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court entered final judgments Tuesday on settlements worth more than $4 million in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over an alleged $30 million Ponzi scheme operated by two diamond companies and a purported cryptocurrency business that targeted investors in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg entered permanent injunctions against father-and-son business partners Harold and Jonathan H. Seigel. The judge also ordered Harold Seigel and his company H.S. Management LLC to pay nearly $4 million they received from diamond merchants Natural Diamonds Investment Co. and Eagle Financial Diamond Group Inc., and purported cryptocurrency...

