Kozinski Can't Duck Suit Over Porn Complaints, Atty Says

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Former Chief Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, the Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit and others should not be allowed to duck a retaliation suit filed by an attorney who contends he was targeted after drawing eyes to pornography the judge purportedly posted online, the lawyer has urged a California federal court. Because attorney Cyrus Sanai is contending the retaliation occurred under the guise of an administrative agency, Kozinski, the council and several current and former council members should not be able to get the case dismissed under either judicial or quasi-judicial immunity or because federal courts purportedly have no jurisdiction...

