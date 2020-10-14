Global In-House Attys Work On Being The Same, But Different

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Consistency is the challenge for Hal Bretan, chief counsel for BT Americas Inc., who knows that his British telecom company's customers and suppliers are global and that they want to be treated similarly worldwide. But that's tough in a diverse world, Bretan said, because "local practices, laws and cultures interfere with one-size-fits all." New York-based Bretan spoke Wednesday about challenges for global legal departments as a panelist at the Association of Corporate Counsel's annual, and virtual, conference. He urged in-house counsel to act as one company by first taking measure of the global commonalities, such as corporate governance, trade and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS