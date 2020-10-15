Ropes & Gray Nabs Health Partner From Hogan Lovells

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has boosted its Washington, D.C., presence by snapping up a transactional and regulatory attorney from Hogan Lovells with expertise in the drug pricing and managed care fields. Margaux Hall has made the move to Ropes & Gray as a partner, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. "Ropes & Gray presented an ideal platform for my career and an exciting opportunity," she told Law360 on Thursday. "It's an outstanding firm that is preeminent in [the] health care and life sciences spaces that I work in." Hall said Ropes & Gray has lawyers with expertise in many areas...

