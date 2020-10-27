Ind. Appeals Court Mulls Venue In Medtronic Contract Row

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Medtronic's argument that an Indianapolis surgeon's $112 million contract suit implicates federal patent law and so belongs in federal court met a barrage of questions from a seemingly skeptical Indiana state appeals panel Tuesday. Judge Cale J. Bradford noted during arguments conducted over Zoom that defendant Medtronic Inc. has failed twice in moving to federal court allegations that it did not pay Dr. Rick Sasso all royalties owed under the terms of two licensing agreements for spinal implant devices the parties developed together. "It's been to federal court twice, and it seems to me at some point this case needs to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS