DC Circ. Skeptical Hospital Price Disclosure Rule Is Unlawful

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. appeals panel pushed a health care trade group Thursday to explain why the Trump administration's upcoming hospital price transparency rule runs afoul of the First Amendment and federal procedural law, since medical centers already must disclose standard patient costs. In responding to questions from U.S. Circuit Judges Merrick B. Garland and David S. Tatel, including about the costs of X-rays in case the jurists needed them, and why their out-of-pocket costs could differ, a lawyer for the American Hospital Association said the organization wants to upend a lower court decision that the rule was on sound legal footing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS