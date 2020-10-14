High Court Liberals Defend Scalia's 4th Amendment Legacy

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Two of the U.S. Supreme Court's most liberal members on Wednesday came to the defense of the late Justice Antonin Scalia in a civil rights case against two police officers, resisting an argument that the famously conservative justice was wrong about the scope of the Fourth Amendment. In Torres v. Madrid, the court is weighing whether an unsuccessful attempt to detain a suspect with physical force qualifies as a seizure under the Fourth Amendment. The Tenth Circuit had held that a suspect who is able to evade capture has not been "seized" and threw out a civil rights lawsuit from a...

