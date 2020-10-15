Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former GC, Wife Get $602K In Pay, Dividends From CBD Cos.

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ordered three related CBD companies to pay their former corporate counsel $602,000 after the lawyer scored an early win in litigation seeking payments he and his wife were purportedly promised.

CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings Group LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC must pay Peter Borghetti $393,019 for unpaid wages, severance payments, health insurance payments and other contractual obligations, according to Wednesday's order by U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

CBD is also on the hook for $157,000 to the attorney for unpaid dividends, stocks and a relinquishment bonus, and for $52,000 to the attorney's...

