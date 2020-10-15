Insurer Says No Proof Samsung Didn't Make Faulty Batteries

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. is aiming to shoot down Samsung SDI America Inc.'s bid to escape a suit in Mississippi federal court alleging it provided defective batteries that caused a pair of hoverboards to burn down a house, saying the tech company hasn't given any proof that it didn't manufacture any of the batteries involved. While Samsung's expert was able to determine that the company did not make eight of the 40 batteries from the two hoverboards, State Farm said in a brief Wednesday the remaining ones were destroyed beyond recognition, leaving it uncertain what company made them....

