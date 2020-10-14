Receiver In Ponzi Scheme Can't Get Porsche Deposit Repaid

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday rejected a court-appointed receiver's bid demanding that two men hand over $150,000 they had promised to repay the head of a $396 million Ponzi scheme if they failed to deliver a new 2018 customized Porsche under a purchase agreement. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, who initially ruled in favor of receiver Gregory S. Milligan in August but vacated his ruling weeks later, denied the request after hearing oral arguments Wednesday morning in Charles and Harrison Gray's motion for reconsideration. According to court documents, the Grays did not deliver to Kevin B. Merrill a 911...

