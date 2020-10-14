SpaceX GC Talks Mars And Out-Of-This-World Legal Issues

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- SpaceX general counsel David Anderman's workday is the stuff of science fiction novels. David Anderman One day he's helping to roll out Starlink, the company's broadband internet service via satellites, the next he's negotiating a deal with Tom Cruise to rocket to the International Space Station, and every day he's working to further the mission of putting people on Mars in this decade. Anderman actually went from a job in fictional space to real space. He started as an intellectual property litigator at a law firm that was absorbed by Perkins Coie. He went on to become general counsel and chief...

