7 Questions for AML Task Force President Marcus Pleyer

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 2:23 PM BST) -- The Financial Action Task Force's new president, Marcus Pleyer, wants the global anti-money laundering standards setter to push regulators to become more effective in fighting financial crime. Pleyer, a trained lawyer with a long record in financial policy and regulation, warned G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors this month that the anonymity of digital assets such as stablecoin can give criminals anonymity and global reach for shifting illicit money. He is also pushing for regulators to use AI and other digital tools to aid enforcement, and will look at the use of virtual assets in crime. Pleyer stepped into the top job at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS