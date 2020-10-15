MPs Push Agencies To Act On Forged Bank Signature Claims

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 11:54 AM BST) -- Lawmakers demanded answers on Thursday from the finance watchdog and the National Crime Agency about whether they have opened a probe into alleged criminal activity by bank staff after allegations that bankers have forged customers' signatures on documents. Parliament's Treasury Committee asked the Financial Conduct Authority and the crime-fighting agency to give MPs an update on investigations into claims that bank staff are faking customers' signatures on documents in order to win cases in court. Account-holders have reportedly lost their homes and gone bankrupt as a result of the criminal activity, which the police commissioner for Thames Valley in south east...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS