Regulator Fines Heineken's Pub Biz £2M For Serious Breaches

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 4:55 PM BST) -- Star Pubs and Bars, Heineken's pub operator in the U.K., has been hit with a £2 million ($2.6 million) penalty for breaches of the pubs code, including forcing tenants to sell unreasonable amounts of Heineken drinks, the industry's regulator said Thursday. Pubs Code Adjudicator Fiona Dickie found in an investigation that the business had committed multiple breaches in connection with its stocking obligations, such as telling tenants who requested to be free of the requirement that 100% of the keg beer they sold had to be Heineken brands that they had to comply. The legal requirements for stocking says that publicans...

