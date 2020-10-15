HMRC Sets Out Plans To Protect Consumer Access To Cash

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 3:10 PM BST) -- The government set out proposals on Thursday that would allow consumers to be able to get cash back without making any purchases at stores and retailers, in an attempt to safeguard access to cash in an environment where payments are rapidly moving online. HM Revenue and Customs said the government will roll out a new plan to make sure the elderly and vulnerable, and other groups that do not make much use of technology, can continue having easy access to cash in an increasingly digital world. The Financial Conduct Authority would be responsible for the cash system under the new rules....

