Kirkland-Led Solar Panel Maker Leads 2 IPOs Nabbing $1.6B

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Shares for a solar panel maker took off Thursday as part of a pair of companies that kicked off trading to raise more than $1.6 billion through initial public offerings guided by Kirkland, Davis Polk, Skadden and Cleary. Kirkland-led Array Technologies Inc. said it raised a staggering $1 billion by offering 47.5 million shares — 7 million being offered by the company and shareholders selling the rest — for $22 each, above the price range between $19 to $21 the company initially set in its regulatory filings. Array initially filed to offer 33.75 million shares before increasing the amount twice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS