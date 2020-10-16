Forcing UK Attys To Reveal Fees Gets Results, Agency Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- More than a year after a new rule began requiring U.K. lawyers to publish common pricing information online, fewer consumers think hiring an attorney is out of their price range, new research shows. The Solicitors Regulation Authority, which regulates more than 180,000 lawyers in England and Wales, released the results Thursday of a study it commissioned looking at how lawyers, consumers and small businesses view its new transparency rules, which went into full effect in 2019. Researchers found that 10% of consumers said that hiring a lawyer is too costly after reviewing prices, which is dramatically lower than about half of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS