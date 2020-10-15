St. Jude Can't Revive Heart Valve IP Challenge At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories unit St. Jude Medical was dealt a loss in its patent fight over a physician's artificial heart patent when the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that the medical center was unable to show that the disputed claims were invalid over prior art. In a 19-page opinion, a three-judge panel overturned a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated some claims in Dr. Robert Snyders' patent for being anticipated by an earlier patent, while affirming another decision that upheld other claims in the patent. St. Jude's had appealed both of the PTAB's rulings, saying that the...

