Burford's NYSE Launch Presages 'Securitized' Case Financing

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- With the strike of a bell, litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd. on Monday morning will join investment behemoths like BlackRock and Vanguard with a launch on the world's premier stock exchange — potentially previewing a new era of "securitization" of legal investments. Along with the investor cash and visibility that comes with a spot on the New York Stock Exchange, Burford's move presages the sale of a new kind of bond backed by a bespoke set of profit-generating legal disputes. Amid last-stage planning for the launch, Burford CEO Chris Bogart told Law360 in recent days that the NYSE listing, regulator approval...

