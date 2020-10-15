Neb. Facility Fined $790K In Waste Mishandling Case

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska hazardous waste facility will pay a $790,000 civil penalty and improve its operations to settle allegations it violated several federal environmental laws, in a deal approved by a federal judge on Thursday. Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc. struck a settlement with federal and state prosecutors, who in August alleged the company mishandled waste in a range of ways that violate the Clean Air Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. According to the complaint, the mixing of incompatible wastes has caused a number of fires since 2002. Under the consent decree, nearly $500,000 of the civil penalty will...

