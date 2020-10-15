Ex-Partner Sues Carothers DiSante For 'Blatant' Bias

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Black name partner at Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP has slapped the employment and immigration-focused firm with a discrimination suit in California state court, claiming he was squeezed out after developing health issues and pushing to publicly condemn the killing of George Floyd. Dave Carothers alleged the firm violated various laws by subjecting him to "daily discrimination" based on his race, age and a severe heart ailment that he tried to work through, and retaliated against him for complaining about it. He resigned last month, according to his Oct. 12 lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. Carothers claims that the firm's...

