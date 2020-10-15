EU Leaders Warn Commission To Prepare For No Brexit Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT) -- European Union leaders have told the European Commission to prepare for no Brexit deal with the U.K. as key issues remain on the day Britain missed its own deadline for a deal, a European diplomat told Law360 on Thursday. Michel Barnier, center, the European Union's chief negotiator with the United Kingdom, told reporters in Brussels on Thursday, "The negotiations aren't over; we want to give these negotiations every chance of being successful." (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) While the preferred outcome in Europe is a deal, the issues around regulatory alignment, fisheries and the governance of the final settlement remain serious sticking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS