FERC Gives Carbon Prices A Place In Power Market Plans

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday formally declared its willingness to review and approve regional grid operator plans to include state programs that charge polluters for carbon emissions in their wholesale electricity markets. FERC issued a proposed policy statement declaring that it has Federal Power Act jurisdiction over wholesale market rules crafted by grid operators that incorporate state programs slapping a price on carbon. The move follows a Sept. 30 technical conference the agency held on carbon pricing. Chairman Neil Chatterjee said at FERC's monthly open meeting Thursday that as long as states pursue carbon-pricing programs, grid operators "can and...

