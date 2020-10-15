NY Top Court Removes Family Court Judge For Sexism

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- New York's high court said Thursday that a trial judge's history of bad behavior, including sexist comments and dodging taxes, warrants his removal from the bench, finding that he doesn't recognize the seriousness of his misconduct. In a nine-page opinion, the New York Court of Appeals rejected Judge Richard H. Miller's last-ditch appeal to avoid being removed, finding that the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct showed the family court judge had displayed a broad pattern of misconduct. Earlier this year, the judicial watchdog found that Judge Miller made sexist remarks to a court official and failed to report income he earned...

